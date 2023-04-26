Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We sell multiple brands of American built small transportation vehicles. In the recent past, our vehicles were primarily used for golf and are more commonly used for short trips and transporting people and recreation outside of golf.

We do tons of rental helping transport people at fairs, car show, tractor shows, U of I sporting events and most large outdoor events.

We have hundreds of unique and really cool golf cars in stock and some new brands that we have started carrying.

We have over 350 vehicles in stock across all four stores. We have also been in the golf car business for over 30 years.

Open house happening 4/21 & 4/22!

Battery Specialists + Golf Cars

217-352-0591

133 W. Kenyon Rd.

Champaign, IL 61820