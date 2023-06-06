Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The mission of the Banks, Bridgewater & Lewis (BBL) Fine Arts Academy is to enhance the musical knowledge base of young musicians by providing meaningful supplementary curriculum utilizing the genres of Blues, Jazz, Gospel, R&B and Soul in order to participate and contribute successfully to their respective school ensemble.

CAMP: Times and dates are updated to 10AM-4PM and JUNE 20th-24th.

Join BBL’s Summer Camp Gogo band!

Never heard of Gogo? Check this out!

CAMP DATES: JUNE 20-24

WHERE: DON MOYER BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

https://www.facebook.com/bblfaa/

https://www.bblfineartsacademy.com/

History

Began in 2005 as afaith based collaboration between two community leaders from Bethel A.M.E. Church, Salem Baptist Church and several University of Illinois programming units. Our name was “Mo’ Betta Music After School Academy”.

The objective was to offer jazz and popular music enrichment activities that encourage school age low-income students in upper elementary through high school and of all race, gender, and economic status to strive for excellence so they can participate and compete in their local school bands and choirs

