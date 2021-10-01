Baldwin Asylum kicks off 9th season

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits Baldwin Asylum for an inside look at the haunted house and chats with a few monsters and ghouls about what scares are in store this season.

A new year full of fear, with more screams and terror than ever before. This fall season prepare yourself for the most terrifying haunted house experience that Illinois has to offer! Baldwin Asylum’s Haunted Attraction, presented by Slayerville Productions, is entering an epic 9th season of production. A #1 fan favorite and top ten Illinois Haunted House since 2013, the Asylum promises to terrorize your nightmares and cultivate your darkest fears.

Challenging customers to survive 10,000 square feet of sheer evil & twisted fright, the Asylum begins taking new victims beginning Saturday, September 25th, and continues weekends through Halloween! Baldwin Asylum takes their victims on a journey through the aftermath of a witch’s curse. The dark witch has conjured evil spirits and horrifying demons that now possess the inhabitants of Baldwin Asylum. The tortured & possessed souls of the Asylum are out for revenge and thirsty for blood, from the first and second wards, to the dark and terrifying basement, where experiments gone wrong roam the hallways.

Radically transformed since 2019, and bigger and better each year, Baldwin Asylum promises an experience that is a total immersion into horror, where visitors will cringe and shiver their way past an array of freaks, monsters, demons, & fiends at every twist and turn. The massive production each night will draw the eye to exquisite makeup, gory costumes, film-quality sets & lighting, and special effects, each created by professional artists.





· Indoor waiting & entertainment

· Tickets are $20 and may be purchased HERE

Showtimes & Dates:

Open now through Halloween

· FRIDAYS 7pm-11pm, SATURDAYS 7pm-12am, SUNDAYS/THURSDAY 7pm-10pm