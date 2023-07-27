Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club is a group of Jimmy Buffett fans who volunteer their time and resources to make the communities in east central Illinois better – all while having a great time! We are… the Pirates of the Prairibbean!

Back to the Prairibbean to benefit DSC is happening Tuesday, August 1st from 5:00-8:00PM at Riggs Brewery featuring the Boat Drunks.

Purchase tickets at the gate or ahead at eiphc.org. Only $10!

​

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Riggs Beer Company, Urbana (IL)

Music by The Boat Drunks

Food will be available at the La Paloma Food Truck

​

