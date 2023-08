Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef Jumoke Jackson (@mrfoodtastic) is back with tips on how to make back to school lunch prep a little less stressful. He shares clever strategies for getting through the hectic back-to-school season with simple and delicious meals for students and busy parents, including how to transform their kitchen into a culinary haven while acing their academics, from dorm-friendly dishes to time-saving tips.