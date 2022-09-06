Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

10-78 Foundation (Back the Blue Champaign County) is a group of citizens working in private and public sector professions, derive from all walks of life, and are demographically, socioeconomically, ethnically, and politically diverse.



We are unashamed to support first responders, active-duty military, veterans, and their families. At such a pivotal time in our nation’s history, it is imperative that we render aid and boost morale as they continue to serve our communities and nation with courage, honor, and dignity. They deserve encouragement, gratitude, and respect as they stand on the front line of a global pandemic, provide safety to all during times of civil unrest, and continue to protect our constitutional freedoms all while deliberately being used as political pawns.

We also affirm that every life is valuable. We stand united against injustice in all forms. We deliberately pursue traditional and unconventional avenues to understand the experiences of underserved and underrepresented citizens and communities. We actively seek partnerships with individuals, organizations, and businesses to bring forth awareness of social inequities, provide aid to those in need, and strive to uplift every human being.



Our two-fold mission allows us to practice responsible, meaningful community outreach and engagement initiatives and serve as bridge-building liaisons.

We look forward to partnering with you in our community outreach and engagement initiatives so that the welfare of first responders and citizens in Champaign County can be lifted up and brought together with mutual respect and understanding.



www.10-78foundation.com