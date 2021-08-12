Back The Badge Fest heading to Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)

The 10-78 Foundation of Back the Blue Champaign County is hosting its 1st Annual Back the Badge Fest.

The event kicks off August 13 with a race on Friday evening followed by live music Saturday.

Back the Badge Night Race— Friday, August 13

Gates open at 4pm

Hotlaps 6:30pm

Racing 7:15pm

Police Officers get in FREE if they show their badge

General Admission $12

Pit Passes $30

Kids 12 and under FREE Back the Badge Fest– Saturday, August 14 Gates open at 12pm

Music starts 1pm

Musical Guests include Mitch Rossell, Alexis Wilkins, Matt Poss Band, 3 Gun Whiskey, Thomas Tillman Band

Beer tent and food trucks the whole day

Police Officers get in FREE if they show their badge

General Admission $20

VIP Admission $30 A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local community outreach program benefitting disadvantaged children and families, as well as helping LE agencies per their needs. The remaining proceeds will be used generously throughout the year to continue the mission of 10-78 Foundation.

For tickets, click HERE.