Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

April is a packed month in the greater Champaign-Urbana area. We’re here to help you pick out some of this months can’t miss activities.

1. Babies & Breakfast—You know it’s spring when Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery welcome nearly 100 baby goats. They have a few ways that you can go out on the farm and visit with these cuties while enjoying their award-winning cheeses. Coming up on April 16, you can take part in their Babies & Breakfast starting at 10am. This is a ticketed event so go to their website to get your tickets. You’ll have your choice of two pastries along side coffee and house-made goat milk hot chocolate. The night before, they’ll be hosting author Erika Kubick who will give you the basics of cheese worship before you’ll be led through a tasting of 5 of Prairie Fruits cheeses.

2. Boneyard Arts Festival—This is one of biggest art events around and I’m excited as always for this year. For those who don’t know, this isn’t a traditional art fair. It happens at over 80 different venues spread across Champaign County happening April 14–16. Each venue will have anywhere from 1 artist to several dozen displaying their work. Theirs art for sale, art to admire, interactive activities, demonstrations, and performances. Pick up one of the quick guides that will be located across town to map your route and see where you want to go. Hit up as much or as little as you have time for, but absolutely don’t miss it!

3. Ebertfest—Back again is the annual Ebertfest Film Festival happening April 19–22 at the Virginia Theatre. This is always a great event as you can go to as much or as little films as you like. There are some great guests coming including Frank Oz, who voiced Yoda and several of our favorite Muppet characters, as well as Mykelti Williamson, who plays Bubba in Forest Gump, which will close out the festival. Always a great way to discover a film you’ve never seen.

4. Illinois Race Weekend—We’re excited to once again back hundreds of runners and walkers to the annual Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Whether you’re walking or running in the 1-mile race, the 5K, 10K, or half-marathon, or you have a kid doing the youth race, it’s a sight to see so many out in our streets and in our community. Don’t want to run or walk, they’re always needing volunteers! We’ll be out giving out Wooden Nickels good at discounts around town, so come find us at the Health & Fitness expo to pick up yours!

5. Illini Baseball & Softball—Back in action on campus, men’s baseball and women’s softball are on the field, working towards earning a spot in the Big Ten Championship. These games are free to attend and often have activities for the whole family to participate in. Check out their schedule on fightingillini.com and make plans to enjoy the beautiful spring weather while watching America’s pastime.