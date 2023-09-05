McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Two German Shepherd/Great Dane mix four month old puppies are looking for their furever family at Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat. Would you be a good home for Ava and Emma?

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP, focuses on saving dogs on death row, getting them vetted, and placing them in to loving and permanent homes. We are located in rural McLean IL. Best way to reach us is via email to rescuejeanann@aol.com. Our website is rubysrescueandretreat.org. To adopt from us, please fill out the application on our website.