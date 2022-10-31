Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Author, Lana Harper, joins us to recommend the following titles as her recommended Halloween reads.

• HOUSE OF HUNGER by Alexis Henderson (a dark, enthralling, gothic novel)

• SUCH SHARP TEETH by Rachel Harrison (a gripping, witty, heartfelt horror)

• ALL DRESSED UP by Jilly Gagnon (a nail-biting, modern, murder mystery)

Lana’s Witches of Thistle Grove series:

• PAYBACK’S A WITCH by Lana Harper

• FROM BAD TO CURSED by Lana Harper

New York Times and USA Today Bestselling Author

LANA HARPER’s

SPOOKY BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

FOR THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON

Sponsored by Penguin Random House

There’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with a spooky book to read by the fireplace while the witchy winds howl. New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Lana Harper shares her favorite books to get you into the Halloween season. Lana is the author of the Witches of Thistle Grove series, including Payback’s a Witch (2021) and From Bad to Cursed (May 2022), in which she expertly concocts a captivating blend of enchanting magic, small-town coziness, and steamy romance.

About Lana Harper

Lana Harper is the author of four YA novels about modern-day witches and historical murderesses. Born in Serbia, she grew up in Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria before moving to the US, where she studied psychology and literature at Yale University, law at Boston University, and publishing at Emerson College. She recently moved to Chicago with her family.

Instagram: @lanalyte / Twitter: @LanaPopovicLit / Website: lanapopovicbooks.com