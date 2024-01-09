CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Joining us today for “Ask The Expert” is someone with an extensive and distinguished career in the field of firefighting and emergency services. We welcome Mike Kobel, the retired fire chief from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District in Champaign County. Mike has also served as the Assistant Fire Chief at Willard Airport and continues to stay active, lending his expertise to the fire and rescue crew during races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Today, Mike answers a few of the viewers’ fire safety questions, such as, “Do firefighters really rescue cats from trees?”