Indianapolis, IN (WCIA) From family dinners to gingerbread house making, there’s no shortage of holiday kitchen activities. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Mallory Micetich gives us tips on how to prepare our kitchens for the holiday season.

Mallory Micetich says, “If your family is like mine, the holiday season is always a time for cooking and baking, and ovens are absolutely essential to that. Now is a great time to make sure that your oven is clean and everything is in working order. If you do happen to have an old or an inefficient oven or one that’s just not working so well, now might be a great time to think about replacing that. Especially with an energy efficient or energy-star-rated appliance, which now can be eligible for a rebate under the inflation reduction act.”

Make sure your kitchen is well stocked and ready to take on the holidays. Sharpen your knives, refill your spice drawer and restock any staple ingredients you may need. This is also the perfect time to grab some fun holiday kitchen items like cookie cutters or a pie dish.

Micetich also says, “Be strategic and thoughtful about what projects you take on before the holiday season. Large projects like a total kitchen remodel might not be able to be done in time and fully wrapped up before the holiday season is upon us. If you do want to think about refreshing your kitchen, small-scale projects like repainting or refinishing a cabinet or even adding new fixtures – those can all be done in a smaller time frame and should be ready ahead of the holiday season.”

It’s a good idea to give your kitchen one last deep clean before the holidays. You can either clean the kitchen yourself or bring in a pro to do a thorough cleaning. This is also a great time to clean any holiday-specific dinnerware that has been sitting in your cabinets for the past year.

Micetich says, “Before you make a mess with all of your holiday meals, it might be great to consider a really full deep clean that includes things like decluttering your kitchen. If you declutter before you add any holiday decor, your space is not going to look messy and will just be ready for guests. Get rid of items you no longer need and make sure that everything has a place.”