Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When it comes to home improvement, you should never assume everyone is on the same page; that is, until everyone’s signatures are on the same page. Before the hammers start swinging, you and your pros should sit down and not only discuss the terms of the projects but agree to them in writing. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses the importance of a contract, and getting it all on paper.