Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Riley, fresh off playing in Nashville, is back on the CI Stage!

Fin Ashley this Friday 9/9 playing the Songwriter Showcase at the Summer Sundown Festival at Lake Sara In Effingham. It’s a weekend packed full of music celebrating all kinds of Midwest musicians and regional artists and bands.

On Friday, September 16 she will be at Golden Fox Brewing in Decatur performing a show with Micah Walk from the band The Deep Hollow. Doors at Show at 7pm

Saturday Sept 24 she’ll be playing from 3:30 – 5:30 at Door 4 Brewing in Decatur for their Oktoberfest event.

All details at www.ashleyriley.com and on Facebook.