Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

In honor of the fireworks for the 4th of July, the Miller Park Zoo has brought “Ash” the fire skink to come for a visit!

Ash turns 7 this year and lives to be about 20 in human care.

Fire skinks live in tropical forests in western Africa.

At the zoo, we feed him night crawlers, in the wild he would eat a variety of invertebrates.

We still have a few openings in July and August in our Animal Crackers classes for 3-5yr olds and their adults and our Zoo Kids classes for 6-7yr olds as well as one last spot in our “Wild About Enrichment” mini camp for 11-17yr olds.

Anyone 60 and over interested in active senior tours can join us at 8:30am (before the zoo even opens) for our active senior tours the second Wednesday of each month! For $5 you get to walk part of the zoo, learning about the animals that live here and topics related to them… you may even get a peak beind the scenes.

Flapjacks & Flamingos is July 15th from 8-9:30am

Come to the zoo and enjoy pink flamingo pancakes with our flamingos while they get fed their breakfast too. We’ll even have a keeper their to do a chat and answer any questions you have about out flock! Your $15 ticket includes your pancakes, a carousel ride and zoo admission for the day