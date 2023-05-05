Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The James Project is a local nonprofit that is addressing the foster care crisis in our county through providing homes, goods and services, and mentoring to foster children in our community.

Artsy: An Art Fair for Kids in Care!

This is a super fun event where we collect donated professional and amateur’s art from local adult and child artists and then have a huge art fair to raise money for supporting foster families in Sangamon County. Every cent we earn goes straight to helping foster families and foster children who need assistance. And it’s a blast! We have hands-on crafts, art demonstrations, balloon animals, face painting, amazing art- we’ve got it all!! 🙂 It’s a great event for the whole family and it is for an amazing cause. The event is May 7 from 1-4PM at the Pharmacy Art Gallery in Downtown Springfield.