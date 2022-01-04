Artist & entertainer Jerry Winters on making Arthur home

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Jerry Winters, owner of Joan Winters Fine Art Gallery in downtown Arthur.

The gallery, named after his late wife, is filled with everything from Winters’ own sock line, to designer handbags and his original collection of folk art.

In addition to painting, Winters is a retired performer who has taken center stage all over the word.

A walk past his gallery and you might hear him at the piano, leading you in.

Joan Winters Fine Art Gallery

134 S Vine St, Arthur, IL 61911

(217) 928-1017