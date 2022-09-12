Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Artisan Cup & Fork isn’t your typical fundraising gala: it’s a celebration of local food and the people who make our meals possible. We pair local chefs with central Illinois farmers to compete for the most delicious locally-sourced dish they can dream up! Guests will get to try a small plate from each of the six competing chefs, plus desserts from two local bakers, and cast their vote for the best dish.

Joining us on ciLiving with The Land Connection are reigning champs, Ian Nutting and Doug Hodge of Weird Meat Boyz, who are hoping to take first place again this year.

Their competition includes Homegrown (a farm-to-table restaurant in Urbana which opened last fall), Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage, VFW Post 630 (former Radio Maria cooks), Harmony Korean BBQ (part of Bloomington-Normal’s Epiphany Farms group), and Healthy in a Hurry (voted one of Bloomington-Normal’s best food trucks).

Weird Meat Boyz started as a hot sauce company selling at our local farmers markets, but have recently expanded into a full service kitchen. They serve out of Collective Pour in downtown Champaign Thursday through Saturday.

We’re often told the Artisan Cup & Fork is THE local food event of the year! It’s rare to find so many talented chefs, bakers, and brewers gathered under one rooftop. Attendees get to try a more creative dish than what’s often sold of restaurants’ regular menu. They also get to taste the difference in quality between locally-sourced ingredients and food purchased from big box stores. It’s a delicious and super fun way to learn more about where your food comes from and how to support local.

The Artisan Cup & Fork is coming up on Saturday, October 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Champaign! Tickets are on sale now: https://www.thelandconnection.org/event/artisan-cup-fork/

You can also visit the Weird Meat Boyz Kitchen, located inside Collective Pour, on Thursday through Saturday. Act fast—they often sell out of their delicious burgers, fries, and more!

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St., STE 400

Champaign, IL 61820

Weird Meat Boyz Kitchen

340 N Neil St #101

Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.thelandconnection.org/event/artisan-cup-fork/

https://www.weirdmeatboyzkitchen.com/