Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

About “The Legend of Noah Zark”:

The biggest mystery has struck Amish Country of Illinois! Noah Zark (his parents were funny) was a farmer… had always been a farmer… and loved being a farmer. But then God told him to open an antique store. He didn’t know anything about running a business, and his financial situation reflected that. And he certainly never thought he would be the number one suspect in the local crime of the century. When two one-of-a kind flamingo salt and pepper shakers are stolen, it would only make sense that Noah would be the one to snatch them. He could sell them and pay off all his debt. The local townspeople think he’s crazy, the local police think he’s a thief, and his family is concerned about their financial future. What is the master plan in all this?

From the writer & composer of “The Confession Musical ” & “Half-Stitched: The Musical” -Comes Noah and the quirky group of local folk who frequent his store in this 90-minute mystery musical filled with twists and turns and tales and tunes! You’re going to love The Legend of Noah Zark!

Saturday Aug. 19th – in honor of National Lemonade Day we will have a Lemonade bar!

In honor of Senior Citizen’s Week— Whoopie Pie giveaway from Yoder’s Kitchen: August 24 and 25th!