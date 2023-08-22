Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

The MCC Relief Sale has taken place in Arthur since 1961. The Mennonite and Amish churches in the area work together and work hard to raise funds to send around the world. 20% of the funds raised stay in the Arthur area to help with needs locally.

80% of funds raised go to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) which is a global nonprofit organization that responds to disasters, provides food, digs wells, improves sanitation, sends school kits, and works with farmers in 45 countries around the world. For example, last year 68,000 people around the world gained an improved water source, and 22,000 people received a relief kit after a disaster or conflict. Canned meat reached over 491,000 people.

MCC receives funds to accomplish these things through 30 relief sales in the U.S. and Canada.

The MCC Relief Sale is a unique mixture of incredible food, quality items bid on, and a community spirit working together for a great cause. It is also a very fun event!!

Many of our auction items come from local Amish and Mennonite stores and are unique and well-crafted. We auction beautiful quilts, bedroom suites, outdoor furniture, media stand, table and chairs, standing desk, coffee tables, a gazebo, blackstone griddle, and so much more. You really have to see it all!! And we have so many smaller items too!

This year, we will also have some “Blessing Bids” where you can hold up your number to donate to a certain cause. For example, one blessing bid is for clean water in Nepal ($50.00 bid) or plant a garden in India ($35.00 bid)

We also have events for children. There is a children’s auction and a petting zoo. The Relief Sale also offers amazing food!!! We have homemade donuts and tea rings that are Amish made. Home made pie and fried pies are popular. Peadros are a huge taco salad. We have a pulled pork supper on Friday night and a pancake breakfast on Saturday. We also have homemade pretzels, ice cream, and butterfly pork chop sandwiches. We sell local cheeses and meat.

See our website for information about the sale and pictures of items being auctioned off.

arthurreliesale.org

Arthur Mennonite Church 217-543-2781

Arthur Mennonite Church

710 E. Park Street

Arthur, IL 61911

http://arthurreliefsale.org