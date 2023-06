Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Arthur Fireworks Display is a Central Illinois favorite happening this weekend at Jurgens Park!

Check out all you need to know:

Priority, seating wristbands are $10 and are available at Oye’s, Hardware and Arthur First Bank. They will also be available at Jurgens Park at 4 o’clock Saturday. Parking is available at the Arthur high school for $20.



Saturday July 1st 2023:

Parade 2pm

Downtown Arthur

Captain Rat & The Blind Rivits 6pm

Fireworks at dark at Jurgens Park