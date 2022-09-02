Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Arcola Broomcorn Festival is heading into their 51st year! It is one of the best festivals in central IL.

Arcola celebrates its heritage as the “Broomcorn Capital of the World” with the renowned annual Broomcorn Festival. Visitors can see broom making, broom activities, arts and crafts vendors, free entertainment,5K and 10K race, great food, and a gigantic parade with our local, famous Lawn Rangers!

The event, always held the weekend after Labor Day, honors Arcola’s position in the late nineteenth century as a center of broomcorn production.

Broomcorn 5K & 10K

Choose to run either the 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles) race or walk the 5K recreational walk on brick and hard surfaces through and north of Arcola, Illinois. Finish in downtown Arcola. The 5K course is all in town, and 2020 marks the 21st annual 5K walk.

The course features police escorts, aid stations, and split times. Awards are given to the top 3 finishers in each age division. Plaques are awarded to the top overall finishers. Door prizes will be drawn (must be present to win). Awards are presented following the race at the Main Street stage.

Arcola’s Lawn Rangers

Arcola is famous for the Lawn Rangers, a “precision lawn mower drill team” that marches in formation with brooms and lawn mowers in the Arcola Broomcorn Parade. Every year since 1980, the Lawn Rangers have marched in the Arcola Broomcorn Festival Parade. This unique custom was publicized by humor columnist Dave Barry, who marched with the Lawn Rangers in 1995 and has written columns about them. In 2003, President Barack Obama marched with the Lawn Rangers in the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade to launch his race for the Senate. As a result, The World Famous Amazing Arcola Lawn Rangers were invited to march in the 2009 Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C.

Arcola Broomcorn Festival Sept 9-11 in downtown Arcola.

100’s of vendors and food booths

Huge Saturday Parade

National Broom Sweeping Contest

Free Live entertainment all weekend

Beer Pavilion

Jake Worthington Performs

