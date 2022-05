Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Illini Prairie CEO is helping students get a kickstart to their career, enabling and educating them to begin a business. We caught up with one Arcola senior, Alex Kuhns, on the business he created, Kuhns Employment, and checked out the job fair he hosted to impact fellow students!

Kuhns Employment

217-549-3898

kuhnsalex@kuhnsemployment.com