Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Forest Preserve District shares fun events coming up in November.

KRT at Sleepy Creek – Nov. 3

Archaeology Open House – Nov. 5

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1-4 p.m.

Join museum staff, members of the East Central Illinois Archaeological Society (ECIAS), and the Illinois State Archaeological Survey in exploring the wondrous field of archaeology. Enjoy special displays, dioramas, films, activities, and artifacts of interest to both adults and children. Both historical and prehistoric archaeology will be covered. At 2 p.m., Larry and Marilyn Kinsella, flintknappers and storytellers, will present a program titled “Stories ‘N Stone.” The presentation will focus on the importance of stone in tribal mythology and the daily lives of past peoples. FREE. All ages. Current public health guidelines will be followed. Program may be altered or canceled due to weather or health related concerns. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Lincoln and Medicine – Nov. 6

Owl Night – Nov. 8

Tuesday, November 8 (rain backup November 15)

2022 OWL NIGHT: AN UP-CLOSE EXPERIENCE WITH OUR ROUND-EYED, FEATHERED FRIENDS

Salt Fork Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 5:30- 8:30 p.m.

The University of Illinois will be hosting the 2022 Owl Night at Homer Lake Forest Preserve. Students will be presenting data from an ongoing research project on the migration and behavior of owls in central Illinois. This research project, which also includes a field experience course, involves capturing and tracking Northern Saw-whet Owls. We invite you to join us on November 8 to learn about owl life history, ecology, and behavior, and to see some owls up-close! Learn what you can do to help conserve these unique species. Recommended for ages 5 and up. FREE. Rain backup date on November 15. Current public health guidelines will be followed. Program may be canceled due to weather or health related concerns. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Night Lights at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Friday & Saturday nights 4-8pm

Nov. 25th thru Dec. 31st