Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guido is back with your music round up for this month!
Mon, Apr 24, 2023 7:00 PM
The Space Downtown Champaign
Direct Hit
Decent Criminal
Friday April 28th
Rosebowl Urbana 9pm
The Knee Hi’s + Kangaroo Court + Watermelon
————————————————————————
Fri April 28th Champaign 8pm
The City Center Champaign IL
Hairbangers Ball
—————————————
Saturday April 29th
Rosebowl Urbana 8pm
Decadents (single release) (pic included)
The Hangovers
Rabbit in Red
————————————————
Rosebowl Urbana Saturday, April 22 at 8pm
The Claudettes w/ Los Guapos
Saturday May 6th Downtown Champaign
Taylor Street Fest
Poster Children
Curb Service
New Souls
Modern Drugs
Fiona Kimble
Tuesday, May 09, 7:30pm
Alice Cooper
State Farm Center