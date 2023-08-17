Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Every quilt has a story, and the Piatt County Museum will be telling several by celebrating the Quilts of Piatt County. Featuring speakers on fabric use, quilting evolution, and a quilter’s adventure, this event will spotlight quilts and patterns from the Bement and Cerro Gordo communities. Cathy Glover, American Quilter’s Society-certified Quilt Appraiser, will kick off the event with a presentation on why quilt appraisals are important. Ms. Glover will then be available from 10am – 1:30pm for walk-in appraisals for $55 per written appraisal (for insurance purposes), or $30 per verbal appraisal if the quilt does not meet the $250 threshold. (Note, limit 2 quilts/person. Registration required upon walk-in).

Also featured, is Marilyn Nash from the 100+ member Illinois Country Stitchers quilting guild. Recognizing how difficult it was to raffle off a masterpiece quilt, the Illinois Country Stitchers began a tradition of making raffle replicas or a “mini” of each raffle quilt. An avid quilter since 1984, Marilyn will showcase the mini quilt collection of the guild, including over two dozen small quilts in chronological order.

There will be 15 quilts of various styles and sizes that visitors can purchase a raffle ticket to enter to win. Visit the Piatt County Museum Facebook group page (Piatt County Museum) for an event schedule and more information.

Extras- take a lunch break in downtown Monticello and visit one of the many restaurants & shops!

Event Information: Piatt County Quilt Show Saturday, August 19th, 9am – 2pm Monticello Community Building 201 N. State Street, Monticello $5 admission (cash or check only) Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1258645454769798/?ref=newsfeed

About the Museum: The Piatt County Museum organization is a 501(c)3, established in 1965 to foster appreciation of Piatt County history. After outgrowing several locations in downtown Monticello, the organization and its collections moved to a new home at #1 Heritage Lane Monticello. While the Museum is not yet open to the public, opportunities for traveling displays and visits are possible. Membership opportunities can be discovered by contacting Lucia Wilkin, 217.649.1766.