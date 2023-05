Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Association has donated over $121,000 to area organizations through the 53 years of hosting the Kappa Flower Sale. This year, we will support DREAAM. The sale is completed organized by volunteers. Hosted at Indian Acres swim Club on May 5 (9am-5pm) and May 6 (9am-12noon.) Includes a wonderful variety of hanging baskets, patio gardens, annuals, some perennials.

