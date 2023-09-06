Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready to savor the flavors of fall? Join us as guest chef Anita Dukeman returns to the Ci Kitchen, bringing with her an American favorite that’s sure to delight your taste buds.

Anita takes us on a journey through the history of sliders. These mini burgers have been satisfying appetites for decades, and today, we’re putting a delicious twist on this classic snack.

Almost White Castle Sliders

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 envelope onion soup mix

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sliced dill pickles

24 dinner rolls, sliced

Cooking spray

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, combine the ground beef and onion soup mix. Cook over medium-high heat until the beef is crumbly and evenly browned, usually about 5 to 7 minutes. Drain any excess grease. Remove the skillet from heat and stir in the cheese and mayonnaise. Set this mouthwatering mixture aside. Grease a large sheet of aluminum foil. Place the bottoms of the dinner rolls on half of the prepared foil. Spread the beef mixture onto each bottom. Add a couple of pickle slices on top of the beef mixture. Cover with the roll tops. Wrap these delectable sliders with the remaining foil. Bake them in the oven until the burgers are heated through and the cheese is perfectly melted, which usually takes about 20 minutes.

So, mark your calendars for September 9th, when Anita will be sharing this fantastic recipe with the teens in her next class. It’s the perfect way to kick off the fall season with a satisfying taste of American tradition.