Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Anita Dukeman joins us with some delicious gut heath recipes! She discusses the health benefits of fermented foods—Keifer, Kombucha, “yogurt” and together we prepare an easy recipe for fermented sauerkraut with apples.

Apple Kraut

Ingredients

1 large cabbage finely shredded or chopped into fine pieces

1 tablespoon Celtic Sea Salt

4 apples shredded or finely chopped

1 package Cutting Edge Cultures or you can use ½ cup kefir whey

1 cup spring or filtered water (to mix with the starter culture)

Extra filtered or spring water with minerals

Instructions

If using the starter culture, stir together the culture and water. Let the mixture sit while you prepare the ingredients—around 10 minutes. If using kefir whey, add it when the recipe calls for culture Remove the outer leaves of cabbage. Finely shred the cabbage using a food processor or a hand shredder. Slice two of the apples in thin slices and chop or shred the other two apples. Add the shredded apples to the cabbage and add salt. Toss to combine. Place the apple slices around the jars and then add the cabbage mixture to keep the pieces in place. You may only want to add two slices at a time and tip the jar on its side and fill with shredded cabbage then rotate and add more apple slices and cabbage until the jars are full but leaving two inches at the top for expansion. Add the Cutting Edge Cultures or kefir whey and cover with water, leaving two inches at the top Seal the containers and let them sit on your kitchen counter, out of direct sunlight, for 6 days. After 6 days, place in the refrigerator. They are ready to eat after 6 days but taste better as they ferment in the fridge. Check the vegetables every day to make sure they are fully submerged in the water. If they have risen above the water, simply push them down so they are fully covered by the water. If any white spots formed because the veggies rose above the water, do not worry. Remember, this isn’t harmful. Just scoop out the vegetables that have the white spots on them and push the rest back under the water.

