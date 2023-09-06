Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for three days of non-stop fun as amazing Arcola proudly presents the most exciting festival in Central Illinois—the Arcola Broomcorn Festival!

The Broomcorn Festival, held in the town of Arcola, promises an unforgettable experience for all. Whether you’re a fan of crafts, delicious food, or simply looking for some family-friendly entertainment, this festival has it all.

Indulge your senses in a delightful array of craft and food vendors. From handmade treasures to mouthwatering dishes, you’ll find something to satisfy every craving.

Plus, don’t miss the Broom Tent, where you can witness fascinating broom making demonstrations. Learn the artistry behind these everyday tools and appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating them. The Broomcorn Festival brings a touch of competition with the National Broom Sweeping Contest. Watch as participants vie for the title of the fastest broom sweeper!

The festival is a paradise for families! Enjoy thrilling rides and games at the Family Carnival. And, of course, be sure to catch the HUGE Parade, a spectacle that’s sure to leave you in awe.

This event will not be short of entertainment. Prepare to be amazed by the Pompeyo Family Dog Show Performance, a fantastic spectacle that’s absolutely FREE! Plus, music enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Alex Miller Country Concert, also FREE for all to enjoy.

There’s more! Lace up your running shoes for the Broomcorn 5K/10K Race, a fantastic way to enjoy some exercise while soaking in the festival atmosphere.

And that’s not all! Kids can put their pedal power to the test at the Kiddie Tractor Pull, a delightful competition for our young festival-goers. For the adults, there’s a Beer Pavilion to unwind and enjoy some refreshments.

Mark your calendars and make your way to the Arcola Broomcorn Festival, where you’ll find a weekend packed with entertainment, culture, and community spirit. Join us for this fantastic celebration in the heart of Central Illinois. For more information, visit the Arcola Chamber website here or connect with them on Facebook.