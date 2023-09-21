Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re seeking a caring and compassionate environment for your loved one with dementia consider Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center! They are embracing Central Illinois living and striving to make every moment count. At Amber Glen, they understand the unique needs of those with dementia, and Meaningful Moments Programming is designed to provide just that – meaningful moments. Staff at Amber Glen understands that creating experiences that resonate with residents on a personal level is crucial.

One of our most cherished activities is flower arrangement, where residents not only find joy in arranging flowers but also reconnect with their memories and emotions. These moments of engagement and creativity are incredibly therapeutic.

If you’re seeking a caring and compassionate environment for your loved one with dementia, visit their website at www.sinceriseniorliving.com/amber-glen or give them a call at 217-384-0100.