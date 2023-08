Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Senior Living Assisted Living-Memory Care at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

Amber Glen shares the type of programming they offer that sets them apart from competitors. They are a stand alone memory care community that provides 24 hour nursing care.

They also discuss their open house introducing the new Leadership Team for Amber Glen.

Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

Business/Organization Phone

217-384-0100

Business/Organization Address

1704 E Amber Glen