Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Altrusa Organization is ready for their biggest fundraiser of the season, a fun luncheon and style show!

People are amazed with how “hands-on” our members are with our many community

projects. Altrusa has over 60 members who volunteer countless hours to many local community programs such as Read Across America, Migrant Summer School Book Program, Kindergarten Readiness Bags for the schools, Books to Prisoners, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, High School Food Pantries, Sandwiches for the Canteen Run, Ringing bells at Christmas for the Salvation Army, Helping at Cunningham Children’s Home, and many many more.

Altrusa helps to make our community a better, kinder place to live. By supporting many literacy programs, and programs that focus on helping women and children, Altrusa can help to improve lives and to build a stronger community. Altrusa features speakers from local nonprofits at our dinner meetings, and we donate volunteer time and funding to these important causes.

We are one of many service organizations in our community, and are proud of our many volunteer hours devoted by members to enhance our projects.

Altrusa International of Champaign, IL

PO Box 6811

Champaign, IL 61826-6811

https://www.facebook.com/AltrusaChampaignUrbanaIL