Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.

The exciting lineup includes several talented collegiate groups from U of I and ISU, The Toast of Champaign, and Unity’s Surreal Sound who is performing today.

Tickets: https://unitymusicboosters.seatyourself.biz

The groups performing at 2023 All Out Acappella are:

Unity High School’s, Surreal Sound

ISU Secondary Dominance

The Toast of Champaign

The Illinois Rip Chords

NoComment (U of I )

Xtension Chords (U of I)

Unity High School

1127 County Road 800 North

Tolono, Illinois 61880