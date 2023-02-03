Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)
Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.
The exciting lineup includes several talented collegiate groups from U of I and ISU, The Toast of Champaign, and Unity’s Surreal Sound who is performing today.
Tickets: https://unitymusicboosters.seatyourself.biz
The groups performing at 2023 All Out Acappella are:
Unity High School’s, Surreal Sound
ISU Secondary Dominance
The Toast of Champaign
The Illinois Rip Chords
NoComment (U of I )
Xtension Chords (U of I)
Unity High School
1127 County Road 800 North
Tolono, Illinois 61880