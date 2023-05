Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today we’re talking about glutes!

The gluteal muscles are the muscles in your seat and are the most important skeletal muscles in your body. They are responsible for hip extension and stabilizing the pelvis and hips.

Champaign Fitness Center owner, Marcia Stevens, joins us with the signs that you have weak glutes and the causes, then shares some exercises to activate, strengthen, and tone the glutes.

www.champaignfitnesscenter.com