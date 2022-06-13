Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Local Food, people love to eat! Learning how to find and use local food is very exciting, especially how to use what they can find at the Farmer’s Market in easy, fun, and exciting ways.

I work to increase public awareness and market share of local food. Eating local has BIG impacts on our local economy, personal health, and community wellness. People often feel unsure of how to integrate local eating into a lifestyle used to modern convenience and fast food. Part of what I do is create opportunities for the public to learn achievable ways to add local to their plate. The other side of that is why they would want to do so!

Farmers Markets in the CU area. – Champaign Farmers Market Tuesdays 3-6pm=CANCELED TOMORROW DUE TO HEAT

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St STE 400, Champaign, IL 61820