CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Daniella Misa, Adoption Supervisor at the Champaign County Humane Society joins us today, along with special guest dog, Benedict. They share the details about the adoption of shelter pets through their “Adopting Around The Christmas Tree” event going on now through December 20th.

The CCHS mission is to:

Prevent cruelty to animals,

To promote animal welfare,

To educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals,

To increase public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue and to provide solutions,

To provide high quality shelter, medical, and adoption services for animals when necessary

As an independent, 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Champaign County Humane Society name reflects our geographic location only. They are not a county agency, and are not supported by tax dollars. CCHS is not affiliated with any national animal welfare organization.

CCHS operate an “open door” animal shelter and accept all companion animals needing shelter, regardless of age, physical condition, or adoptability.



Champaign County Humane Society

4003 Kearns Drive

Champaign, IL 61822



http://www.cuhumane.org

http://facebook.com/cuhumane; http://www.instagram.com/cu_humane