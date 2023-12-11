CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) – Addiction is a difficult topic, but it affects people from all walks of life. I got to sit down with Dr. Susan Mantell, MD, MBA, MS. In addition to her family practice, Dr. Mantell is a board certified addiction medicine physician. I met with her at the Champaign Office of Recovery Concepts, an outpatient opioid treatment program where she provides medical services for addiction recovery patients.

“We are a medication assisted treatment program.” Says Dr. Mantell, “There are several different kinds of medication assisted treatments. Suboxone is one that people know a lot about, but what I specifically work with is methadone.” Dr. Mantell explained to me that while Methadone is a narcotic, it takes the place of drugs like heroin and fentanyl that are more addictive and allows for doctors to wean patients off of these substances in a way that is safe and affective. “They can get their lives back together and then we can slowly taper them off.” Says Dr. Mantell. “It’s amazing. Even to look at the pictures of people when they first come in and then maybe a year later.” I asked about what difference she sees in these pictures, her reply: “Gosh, just their overall appearance of their skin and their hair, their energy that they they exude.”

Dr. Mantell made sure to point out that people from all walks of life are impacted by addiction. “I spent ten years working in the emergency room. And even my colleagues had this skewed view of what addiction was.” says Dr. Mantell. “[Addiction impacts] people that are very poor, and people that are very rich. It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, where you came from. Addiction is complex, but it’s also simple and in the way that it affects everybody.”

The clarity on this issue for Dr. Mantell began as she started evaluating patients for methadone treatment. She asked how they became addicted and a common thread presented itself, “It was one after another, ‘got my wisdom teeth out, got prescribed Tylenol with codeine. I found that it made me feel better and more energetic’”. Essentially, patients were receiving care for pain related issues, but were prescribed powerful and addictive pharmaceutical drugs. She said a lot of these patients were given drugs like Vicodin. For Dr. Mantell, it became clear that patients she was treating who were using hard ‘street’ drugs, did not one day just decide to give heroin a try, “They started on the pain medicine and then they became tolerant and they kept needing more.”

Dr. Mantell told me that during the mid-2000’s doctors began to adjust their prescription practices and in more recent years have stopped prescribing pharmaceutical opioid based narcotics all together. Which created a different problem, opioid addicted patients could no longer fill prescriptions and satisfy their addiction, which led to many finding alternative substances on the street like heroin or fentanyl.

I asked Dr. Mantell what she would tell somebody who is currently struggling with addiction and needs help, “Definitely reach out for help.” She says, “There are lots of different ways to treat addiction. […] Get help because the last thing you want is a family member to find you having overdosed or your children to find you. I think that’s that’s the part that kind of keeps [me] going, knowing that if you can change one person, one person’s life, then that may lead to another person’s life change.”

You can find more information about Recovery Concepts and their services on their website.