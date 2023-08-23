Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today, we’re thrilled to have esteemed Esthetician and Makeup Artist, Deetra Johnson joins us to shed light on the transformative potential of a fresh look mini facial. In a world where stress and environmental factors can take a toll on our skin, Deetra emphasizes the importance of a consistent skincare routine.

That’s where the magic of a mini facial comes in. Deetra shares her expertise on incorporating this delightful practice into your routine. We learn that a mini facial is like a quick reset button for your skin. It involves gentle exfoliation, hydration, and relaxation. It boosts circulation and revitalizes your complexion, leaving you with an instant radiance!