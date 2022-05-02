Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

The Vagabond Eatery is a mobile açaí bowl and coffee bar operating out of a restored vintage 1963 Trotwood camper. Our menu includes signature coffee drinks, acai bowls, toasts, and more.

We also offer a mobile bartending service out of our camper known as “Vagabond After Hours,” an extension of the Vagabond brand.

People love visiting the camper for its unique aesthetic, as well as trying out our specialty drinks and acai bowls (which were relatively uncommon in our area. We were the first to bring them to the Effingham County area and surrounding communities).

What does Vagabond mean? vag·a·bond: Wandering from place to place without any settled home; nomadic; a meaningful manner of travel that emphasizes creativity, adventure, discovery, simplicity, and growth of spirit.

What is an acai bowl? How do you pronounce acai?

If you’ve never had an Açaí bowl, you might be wondering what it is or how to pronounce it. It’s pronounced AH-SIGH-E. Açaí bowls are essentially fruit, blended to a thick smoothie-like consistency, then topped with your favorite fresh fruits, yummy granola, various other toppings, and finished off with our delicious almond butter, peanut butter, and/or honey drizzle. The term “Açaí” refers to a 100% organic and nutrient-packed berry which is ground into a powder and included in our fruit base blend. We also have a variety of superfoods that you can add to your bowl, including coconut flakes, cacao nibs, bee pollen, protein powder, collagen, & more! Açaí bowls can be eaten for any occasion! Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or maybe your fuel for a pre/post workout snack, these bowls are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth while helping you achieve your daily fruit serving goal.

We are a great local coffee and healthy food provider to bring to your community and/or event. We are mobile!

First, we offer acai bowls. Second, we simplify the coffee-ordering process by marketing a limited number of specialty coffee drinks (while also offering the ability to customize lattes, cold brew, etc.) Third, our camper is one of a kind. Fourth, we travel, do events, and are a fun local destination spot.

For the first two weeks in May we will be parked at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Viewers can find our schedule on our Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as our website.

We are also working on opening a physical location in Effingham this summer in addition to our camper traveling to various other towns and events.

Two big events we have coming up are Greenville University later this week (serving coffee and acai bowls to all students) and then Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival in Bloomington, IL in June where we were invited to serve coffee, acai bowls, and craft cocktails from our camper backstage to artists and crew. Morgan Wallen is headlining!