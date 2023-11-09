Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sophia Libman, founder and leader of the Caring Crew at Academy High, is on a mission to help our local community through the Care Fair, a fall-themed fundraiser benefiting Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

The Caring Crew is a student-led community service club dedicated to helping our community through outreach, partnerships, and engagement. They are the school’s service club and are excited to hold its fourth annual Care Fair.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 12th, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it’s open to the entire community. Children, teens, and adults are welcome. There will be an array of games, prizes, and a delectable bake sale featuring fall-inspired treats!

Last year, the Caring Crew raised over $6,000 for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, equivalent to 30,000 meals for food insecure neighbors in the community.

The fundraising for this year’s Care Fair includes an online silent auction, an in-person raffle, bake sale items, and more. The online silent auction takes place the week before the event, starting on Monday, November 6th (see website for link!). The silent auction will include a variety of items, including gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, Chicago excursions, and sporting event tickets!

The Caring Crew is continually looking for sponsors to help support the event, accepting both in-kind donations for the silent auction as well as monetary donations, all of which go directly to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. If you are interested in donating, please email the Caring Crew at caringcrew@academyhigh.org.

For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit www.academyhigh.org.



Academy High Caring Crew

Academy High: 2001 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

www.academyhigh.org/

www.facebook.com/TalkAcademyHigh

//www.instagram.com/academyhighcu/