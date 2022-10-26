ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way.

This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order Amish business owner. We know most people in the Amish community cannot and do not wish to be photographed. We received special permission from joseph to enhance the preservation, understanding, and education of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois.

So, we fully understand how rare and special telling a story like this is and we don’t take that responsibility lightly.

A two-day public barn raising will be on Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call Cassie Yoder (217) 254-4012. Also, look for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center here and on their Facebook page.