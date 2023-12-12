St. Louis, MO. (WCIA)

Keira, residing on the Illinois side of St. Louis, initially sought help from Shriners Hospitals for Children at just 13 months old. Suspected to have clubfoot, it took Keira seven months to be diagnosed with bulbospinal poliomyelitis, an uncommon form of polio that affected her entire right side, resulting in crural monoplegia and scoliosis. Keira’s journey with Shriners Children’s St. Louis has been one of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity.

Keira has emerged as a passionate advocate for Shriners Children’s St. Louis. Following her complex surgery at the age of 9 to build an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee, she now enjoys full functionality of that knee. Despite facing considerable health challenges, Keira is an active participant in sports with a local disabled athlete sports club. Competing in archery, track and field, and powerlifting, she aspires to represent her country in archery at the Paralympics.

Keira highlights the mission of Shriners Children’s St. Louis: to deliver comprehensive and compassionate pediatric orthopedic care for children, irrespective of their family’s insurance status or financial capability. Keira has undergone numerous surgeries, extensive occupational and physical therapy, and the use of AFOs and KFOs throughout her more than decade-long association with Shriners Children’s St. Louis. Her advocacy stems from personal experience, and she emphasizes the transformative impact of Shriners care on her life.

Affiliated with St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, Shriners Children’s St. Louis is recognized by US News and World Report as one of America’s top pediatric orthopedic hospitals.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis extends its services to families across a 9-state radius, including Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee. The hospital continues to accept new patients, emphasizing its commitment to providing accessible care. Those seeking assistance or wishing to support Shriners Children’s St. Louis can request an appointment at http://ShrinersSTL.org.