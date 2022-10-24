Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s A Night with John and Julie at The Little Theatre on the Square featuring Julie McClarey, the 3 time world champion ragtime piano player and John Stephens.

The Little Theatre on the Square is the only professional theatre between Chicago and St. Louis. Getting ready to kick off our 66th Season of Professional theatre in Central Illinois.

An Evening with John and Julie – October 28 at 7:30 PM and October 30 at 2 pm

Tickets are $25.00 each.

The Little Theatre On The Square

Business/Organization Phone

217-728-7375

Business/Organization Address

16 E Harrison Street

Sullivan, IL 61951