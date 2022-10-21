Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
A Healthier Halloween:
Remember the WHY behind our decisions – for the sake of our kids’ immunity, mood and health.
Things to talk about before Halloween:
1. Make it more than candy — relationships and activities
2. Agree on and communicate boundaries beforehand — (appropriate with age/maturity)… talk to the kids about your why!
On Halloween:
3. Nutrition in advance. — balancing meals, especially dinner, leading up to trick or treating.
4. Walk vs. drive
After the trick-or-treating:
5. Stick to the boundaries — a chance to teach moderation + responsibility
6. What to do with all that candy? — (switch witch, healthier swaps, toy “trade”, pick out a few favorites for now and a few days ahead then give the rest away)
7. Over-indulgence happens — encourage mindfulness. Don’t overreact. And don’t let one bad evening of candy turn into a habit of candy.
For more tips on family wellness: @wellwithfamily!