Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Stephany Lewis, DVM (Clinical Assistant Professor, Zoological Medicine) and Dr. Amanda Wong, DVM (Zoological Animal Resident II) from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic introduces us to Hazel, an Eastern Box Turtle who serves as our cherished ambassador animal.

Hazel, our Eastern Box Turtle ambassador, represents the beauty and resilience of her species.

By acquainting ourselves with Hazel’s physical examination, understanding how to approach wild turtles responsibly, and recognizing signs of injury, we can play a vital role in the protection and conservation of these remarkable reptiles.

To learn more about the work they are doing at the Wildlife Medical Clinic, you can visit their website or Facebook page.