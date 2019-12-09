A Christmas Carol Musical coming to Myers Dinner Theatre

Hillsboro, IN. (WCIA)

Myers Dinner Theatre’s Holiday production will be the classic Charles Dickens tale, A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL, featuring traditional Christmas music.

A Christmas Carol

The production opens 11/08, and closes 12/22.

First published in1834, the story tells of sour and stingy Ebenezer Scrooge’s ideological,ethical, and emotional transformation after the supernatural visitations ofJacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

Featuring a book by MDT Artistic Director Jeremy Littlejohn and traditional Christmas Carols arranged by Travis Smith, A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL’s tale of love, redemption and the true meaning of Christmas is sure to leave Myers Dinner Theatre patrons with a smile on their face and a song in their heart!

For details and ticket information, please call the Box Office at (765) 798-4902, or visit our website at www.myersdt.com