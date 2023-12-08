Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Joining us for a flavorful segment is Wes and Linda Hanner from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck of Champaign. From their diverse menu to their commitment to the community, this is an inside look at a local business that is brewing success on wheels.

At Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Champaign, the mission is clear: to be the delicious, mobile coffee truck that brings the caffeination inspiration you need. Offering signature coffee products, such as Nitro Cold Brew and Caramel Frappé, they cater to any occasion or festivity. For non-coffee enthusiasts, the menu expands to include a variety of delicious hot chocolates, energy drinks, lemonades, and teas.

http://travelintomscoffee.com

https://www.facebook.com/TravelinTomsCoffeeofChampaign/