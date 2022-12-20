Champaign, Ill. (WICA)
90’s Daughter is ready to ring in the new year with their New Year’s Eve Show at The City Center – also appearing is the band Allnighter and DJ JON.
Advance tix available on our website 90sdaughter.com – General Admission, Open Bar, VIP, and Table packages available
New Years Celebration at City Center
Featuring 90s Daughter
With special guests: All Nighter Band
Doors Open at 5pm
Show starts at 8pm
Ticket Types Include:
General Admission (Standing Room Only) – $25 each
VIP Mezzanine (Standing Room Only) – $100 each
Main Level High Top Table Add On with 4 Stools (General Admission Ticket Not Included) – $100
Mezzanine Level High Top Table Add On with 4 Stools (VIP Mezzanine Ticket Not Included) – $100
Ages 19 and Older
Photobooth included in admission