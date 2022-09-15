Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Dahn, Executive Director of Paw Print Ministries, shares the mission behind the organization.

Here’s more from Jennifer:

Our annual fundraising event will be coming up on Sunday, September 25th in Decatur at Golden Fox Brewing. We will have many of our comfort dog teams on site that day to offer up hugs.

Party for the Paws

8th Annual Fundraiser

Golden Fox Brewing (Decatur)

Sunday, September 25th from 1pm-4pm

PawPrint Ministries has 36 comfort dog teams serving across central IL. Our volunteers dedicate countless hours to train their K9 to give back to our communities. We visit individuals in nursing homes, cancer care center, VA hospitals, schools, libraries, and are deployed to disasters and tragedies.

Many individuals want to know how to get involved or request our visit. Our website has all the information for booking a visit or applying to be a k9 handler.

We bring our dogs everywhere to spread joy!

Come meet many of our comfort dogs. This fundraiser helps support our outreach across Central Illinois.



https://www.facebook.com/pawprintministries

PawPrint Ministries

226 West Eldorado

Decatur, IL 62522